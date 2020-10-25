Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Provident Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 17.82%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PVBC opened at $8.66 on Friday. Provident Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.21 and a 52-week high of $12.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.26. The company has a market capitalization of $168.61 million, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Provident Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 4th. Provident Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

PVBC has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Provident Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Provident Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

About Provident Bancorp

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.