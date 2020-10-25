Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Receives $209.22 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $209.22.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Public Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 21st.

In other Public Storage news, Director Uri P. Harkham sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total value of $401,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,563.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Uri P. Harkham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.22, for a total value of $201,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,603.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Public Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Public Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Public Storage by 30.1% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $235.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $155.37 and a 12-month high of $241.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $224.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.70. The company has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.13.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($1.11). Public Storage had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 48.65%. The business had revenue of $709.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.42%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,500 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 238 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at June 30, 2020.

