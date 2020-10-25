Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) versus Globus Medical (NASDAQ:GMED) Head to Head Comparison

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) and Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Pulse Biosciences and Globus Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pulse Biosciences N/A -143.55% -107.81% Globus Medical 11.90% 9.58% 8.79%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Pulse Biosciences and Globus Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pulse Biosciences 0 0 1 0 3.00 Globus Medical 0 4 10 0 2.71

Pulse Biosciences presently has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.35%. Globus Medical has a consensus price target of $59.86, indicating a potential upside of 11.53%. Given Pulse Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Pulse Biosciences is more favorable than Globus Medical.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pulse Biosciences and Globus Medical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pulse Biosciences N/A N/A -$46.97 million ($2.26) -5.47 Globus Medical $785.37 million 6.68 $155.21 million $1.68 31.95

Globus Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Pulse Biosciences. Pulse Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Globus Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Pulse Biosciences has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Globus Medical has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.6% of Pulse Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.6% of Globus Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.8% of Pulse Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.6% of Globus Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Globus Medical beats Pulse Biosciences on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. operates as a clinical stage medical therapy company. It engages in the research and development, and commercialization of CellFX system that provides a precise and non-thermal cellular treatment technology delivering nanosecond duration energy pulses that impact cells in treated tissue while sparing surrounding non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications. The company was formerly known as Electroblate, Inc. and changed its name to Pulse Biosciences, Inc. in December 2015. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum. The company also offers products for the treatment of orthopedic trauma, including fracture plates, compression screws, intramedullary nails, and external fixation systems; and regenerative biologic products, such as allografts and synthetic alternatives that are adjunctive treatments used in combination with stabilizing implant hardware. In addition, it provides motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement and interspinous distraction devices, and interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; imaging, navigation, and robotic assisted surgery technology solutions; and hip and knee joint solutions, as well as distributes human cell, tissue, and cellular and tissue based products. Further, the company offers expandable spacer products, which include RISE, RISE-L, CALIBER, CALIBER-L, ALTERA, ELSA, ELSA-ATP, SABLE, MAGNIFY, MAGNIFY-S, FORTIFY, and XPand; CREO thoracolumbar stabilization platform that offers instruments and implants for treating pathologies; CREO MIS and CREO MCS, options designed for less invasive surgery and minimal muscle disruption; CREO Derotation and CREO Rod Link Reducer systems, which help to streamline various derotation maneuvers for deformity correction; CREO Addition that provides a range of connectors; and CREO Fenestrated, a cement augmented pedicle screw system for patients with advanced stage tumors and limited life expectancy, as well as QUARTEX, an occipito-cervico-thoracic stabilization system. Globus Medical, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Audubon, Pennsylvania.

