PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.96 Billion

Analysts predict that PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) will post sales of $1.96 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for PVH’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.97 billion and the lowest is $1.93 billion. PVH posted sales of $2.59 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that PVH will report full-year sales of $6.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.86 billion to $6.92 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.49 billion to $9.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PVH.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.43) by $2.56. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. PVH had a positive return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. PVH’s quarterly revenue was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut PVH from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on PVH from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. DA Davidson upped their price target on PVH from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PVH from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PVH from $42.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. PVH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the third quarter valued at $253,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 52.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the third quarter valued at $215,000. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 54.0% during the third quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 46,540 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 16,314 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the third quarter valued at $5,047,000. Institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PVH traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $64.94. 943,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,127,925. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.87. PVH has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $108.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.44.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

