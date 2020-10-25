Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:CWST)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) – Analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Casella Waste Systems in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 21st. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.18. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $188.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.16 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.17.

Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $58.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.86 and a beta of 0.93. Casella Waste Systems has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $61.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.87 and its 200 day moving average is $52.38.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,522,000 after buying an additional 17,529 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,242,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,014,000 after acquiring an additional 915,603 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 61,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 177,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after acquiring an additional 32,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director William P. Hulligan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $276,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,629.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Oconnor sold 7,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.35, for a total value of $416,426.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,895.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,390 shares of company stock valued at $1,247,727. Corporate insiders own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

