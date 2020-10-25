Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for MicroStrategy Incorporated Issued By BWS Financial (NASDAQ:MSTR)

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) – Analysts at BWS Financial reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MicroStrategy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 21st. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.12. BWS Financial also issued estimates for MicroStrategy’s FY2020 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). MicroStrategy had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $110.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.23 million.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MSTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub upgraded MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, MicroStrategy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.00.

MSTR stock opened at $184.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.26. MicroStrategy has a 12-month low of $90.00 and a 12-month high of $186.21. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 72.56 and a beta of 0.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the second quarter worth about $98,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 345.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 930 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 116.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 139.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,226 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 35.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.