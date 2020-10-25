Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Lifted by Piper Sandler

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) – Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kingstone Companies in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the insurance provider will earn ($0.45) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.46). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kingstone Companies’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KINS. ValuEngine raised shares of Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ KINS opened at $6.01 on Friday. Kingstone Companies has a fifty-two week low of $3.87 and a fifty-two week high of $8.95. The stock has a market cap of $64.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.25.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Kingstone Companies had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $30.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.45 million.

In other news, Director Timothy P. Mcfadden bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.91 per share, with a total value of $29,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 7,500 shares of company stock worth $43,805. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KINS. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Kingstone Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $859,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 261.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 61,000 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,028,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 49,902 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kingstone Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kingstone Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

