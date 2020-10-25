Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) (TSE:SIS) Issued By Desjardins

Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) (TSE:SIS) – Stock analysts at Desjardins raised their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) in a report issued on Thursday, October 22nd. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.17. Desjardins also issued estimates for Savaria Co. (SIS.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) (TSE:SIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$84.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$84.40 million.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Eight Capital increased their target price on Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) stock opened at C$14.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26. The stock has a market cap of $752.74 million and a PE ratio of 26.98. Savaria Co. has a 12-month low of C$7.31 and a 12-month high of C$16.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.48.

In other Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) news, Director Sylvain Dumoulin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.50, for a total value of C$77,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,317,500.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a positive change from Savaria Co. (SIS.TO)’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Savaria Co. (SIS.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.36%.

Savaria Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures products for personal mobility in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

