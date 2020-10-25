QASH (QASH) Price Reaches $0.0379 on Exchanges

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 25th. One QASH token can now be bought for approximately $0.0379 or 0.00000292 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, GOPAX, LATOKEN and Ethfinex. Over the last seven days, QASH has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. QASH has a total market capitalization of $13.27 million and approximately $170,352.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get QASH alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007715 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00094766 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00231907 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00033303 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.53 or 0.01360717 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000207 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00137569 BTC.

QASH Profile

QASH launched on October 2nd, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QASH is liquid.plus. QASH’s official message board is steemit.com/@quoineliquid.

Buying and Selling QASH

QASH can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, Gate.io, Liquid, LATOKEN, Hotbit, GOPAX, Ethfinex, IDEX and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.