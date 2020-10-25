QTS Realty Trust (QTS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 26th. Analysts expect QTS Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. QTS Realty Trust has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 2.73-2.83 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $2.73-$2.83 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $131.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.99 million. QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 3.90%. QTS Realty Trust’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect QTS Realty Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get QTS Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of QTS stock opened at $65.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.70 and a beta of 0.54. QTS Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $42.64 and a 1 year high of $72.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 71.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on QTS shares. Barclays began coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. QTS Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.80.

In related news, Director John W. Barter sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total value of $163,488.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,634 shares in the company, valued at $724,388.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Miller sold 35,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total transaction of $2,535,324.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,623.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,844 shares of company stock valued at $5,741,937. 13.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.