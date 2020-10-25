Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Issues Earnings Results

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.56, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. Quest Diagnostics updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 9.00-10.00 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $9.00-$10.00 EPS.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $127.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.37 and a 200 day moving average of $113.09. Quest Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $73.02 and a fifty-two week high of $131.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

DGX has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $114.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.37.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 58,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total transaction of $6,458,155.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 126,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,024,411.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 10,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,306,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,723,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 396,430 shares of company stock valued at $47,039,374 in the last ninety days. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

