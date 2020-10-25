Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 9.00-10.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.8-9.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.74 billion.Quest Diagnostics also updated its FY20 guidance to $9.00-$10.00 EPS.

DGX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Argus raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BofA Securities raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $127.37.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $127.13 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $73.02 and a fifty-two week high of $131.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.09. The company has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.22.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.15%.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 58,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $6,458,155.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,024,411.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 35,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $4,235,329.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,005,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 396,430 shares of company stock valued at $47,039,374. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.