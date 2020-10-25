QuickX Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $9.59 Million (QCX)

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 25th. QuickX Protocol has a market cap of $9.59 million and $338,841.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, QuickX Protocol has traded down 7% against the dollar. One QuickX Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0192 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and BitMax.

About QuickX Protocol

QuickX Protocol (CRYPTO:QCX) is a token. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 498,334,428 tokens. The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io. The official message board for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io/blog. QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QuickX Protocol Token Trading

QuickX Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BitMax. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickX Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuickX Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

