Quiztok (QTCON) Trading Up 2.2% This Week

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 25th. One Quiztok token can now be bought for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000111 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Quiztok has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. Quiztok has a market capitalization of $464,864.24 and $437,515.00 worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00044795 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Quiztok

QTCON is a token. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,337,119 tokens. The official website for Quiztok is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php. The official message board for Quiztok is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr.

Buying and Selling Quiztok

Quiztok can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quiztok should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quiztok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

