Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Ranger Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 1.45%.

NYSE:RNGR opened at $2.85 on Friday. Ranger Energy Services has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $7.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.75 million, a PE ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ranger Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ranger Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.45.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions.

