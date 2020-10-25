Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Receives $66.42 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.73.

A number of analysts recently commented on RPD shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Rapid7 from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

In other Rapid7 news, insider Lee David Weiner sold 11,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $677,118.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,877,227.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 4,700 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $282,282.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,241,168.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,199,718 in the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 53,571.4% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 3,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Rapid7 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Rapid7 by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPD stock opened at $65.71 on Thursday. Rapid7 has a 1 year low of $31.34 and a 1 year high of $67.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.23 and its 200-day moving average is $54.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.01 and a beta of 1.17.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $98.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.06 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 19.87% and a negative return on equity of 60.46%. Rapid7’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enable customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform include vulnerability management solutions comprising InsightVM that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a SOAR solution that is used by security professionals.

