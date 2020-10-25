Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rapid7, Inc. offers security data and analytics solutions. The Company provides solutions which consist of threat exposure management, incident detection and response solutions as well as security advisory services. Rapid7, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

RPD has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Rapid7 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Rapid7 from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Rapid7 from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.85.

Shares of RPD stock opened at $65.71 on Friday. Rapid7 has a twelve month low of $31.34 and a twelve month high of $67.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.01 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 60.46% and a negative net margin of 19.87%. The business had revenue of $98.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Rapid7 will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $282,282.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,241,168.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lee David Weiner sold 11,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $677,118.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,901 shares in the company, valued at $8,877,227.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,710 shares of company stock worth $2,199,718 over the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 75.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 110.7% in the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 14,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 7,403 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 14.5% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 174,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,674,000 after purchasing an additional 22,049 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 14.3% in the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enable customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform include vulnerability management solutions comprising InsightVM that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a SOAR solution that is used by security professionals.

