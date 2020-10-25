Raymond James Lowers Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Price Target to $139.00

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $144.00 to $139.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on JLL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Jones Lang LaSalle presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $138.60.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $111.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.57. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12 month low of $78.29 and a 12 month high of $178.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.60.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. Analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at about $2,957,000. AXA increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 179.7% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 26,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 353.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

