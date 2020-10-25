RBB Bancorp (RBB) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 30th

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) declared a dividend on Friday, October 23rd, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, November 16th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th.

RBB Bancorp stock opened at $12.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. RBB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $21.90. The company has a market capitalization of $249.91 million, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.92.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $27.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.40 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Kao acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.82 per share, with a total value of $64,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 413,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,305,890.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 20.66% of the company’s stock.

RBB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on RBB Bancorp from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of RBB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RBB Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.17.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

