Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Receives “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Societe Generale reissued a sell rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Shares of RBGLY opened at $18.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.52. The company has a market cap of $65.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.69. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of $12.76 and a one year high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.78%.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.