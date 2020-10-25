Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $21.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in manufacturing and distributing household, toiletry, pharmaceutical and food products. The company offers antiseptic liquids, depilatory products, medicated sore throat products, condoms, cold/flu products, acne treatment products, analgesics and upper gastro-intestinal products, foot care and comfort footwear products, denture care and dry skin care products, fabric care products, surface care products and polishes/waxes. Reckitt Benckiser Group is based in Slough, the United Kingdom. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.

RBGLY opened at $18.44 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.52. The company has a market capitalization of $65.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.69. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of $12.76 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.78%.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

