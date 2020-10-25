Red Emperor Resources NL (RMP.L) (LON:RMP) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.51

Red Emperor Resources NL (RMP.L) (LON:RMP)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.51 and traded as high as $0.61. Red Emperor Resources NL (RMP.L) shares last traded at $0.61, with a volume of 104,901 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $3.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.51.

Red Emperor Resources NL (RMP.L) Company Profile (LON:RMP)

Red Emperor Resources NL, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and project identification activities. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

