Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.70 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) will report earnings of $1.70 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.68. Reliance Steel & Aluminum posted earnings of $2.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will report full-year earnings of $7.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.84 to $7.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $7.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Reliance Steel & Aluminum.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.34. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BofA Securities raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 10.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 193,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,188,000 after purchasing an additional 18,353 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 17.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 37,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after buying an additional 5,599 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 12.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,481,000 after buying an additional 13,424 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 6.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,743,000 after buying an additional 5,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RS opened at $111.24 on Friday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 1-year low of $70.57 and a 1-year high of $122.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.33 and a 200 day moving average of $98.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reliance Steel & Aluminum (RS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.