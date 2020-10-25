Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $508.36

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $508.36 and traded as high as $557.60. Rentokil Initial shares last traded at $546.80, with a volume of 3,091,906 shares.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RTO shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Rentokil Initial from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 570 ($7.45) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Rentokil Initial from GBX 446 ($5.83) to GBX 573 ($7.49) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rentokil Initial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 490 ($6.40).

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 539.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 508.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.06.

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported GBX 5.30 ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) by GBX 2.40 ($0.03). As a group, research analysts expect that Rentokil Initial plc will post 1425.5799212 earnings per share for the current year.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile (LON:RTO)

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Pacific, and rest of world. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.