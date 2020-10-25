Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Peoples Bancorp Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Peoples Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, October 21st. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the year. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.88.

NASDAQ PEBO opened at $24.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $485.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.97. Peoples Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.91 and a 52 week high of $39.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 46.42%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 83.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 247.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the first quarter worth $73,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 20.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 7.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. 58.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

