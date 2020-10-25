Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO)’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:EDV)

Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) (TSE:EDV) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EDV. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$45.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$38.50 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$46.82.

Shares of EDV opened at C$34.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$34.78 and a 200-day moving average of C$32.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.17. Endeavour Mining Co. has a 52 week low of C$15.68 and a 52 week high of C$39.21.

Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) (TSE:EDV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.55. The business had revenue of C$350.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$495.12 million.

Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) Company Profile

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the HoundÃ© mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved and probable reserves of 7.9 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 15.1 million ounces of gold.

