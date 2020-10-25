Research Analysts Set Expectations for Newmont Goldcorp Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) – National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Newmont Goldcorp in a report issued on Wednesday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 36.79% and a return on equity of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NEM. Barclays increased their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $74.64 to $75.59 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.69.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $60.47 on Friday. Newmont Goldcorp has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $72.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 11.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,885,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,536,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459,265 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the second quarter worth $262,033,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 39.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,111,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $186,094,000 after acquiring an additional 883,205 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 146.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,993,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 28.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,258,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,410,000 after acquiring an additional 496,786 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 1,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $89,373.45. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,947,680.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 2,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $158,553.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,024 shares in the company, valued at $988,200.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,291 shares of company stock valued at $3,534,734 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

