Reviewing Beard (OTCMKTS:BRCOQ) and Luxfer (OTCMKTS:LXFR)

Beard (OTCMKTS:BRCOQ) and Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Beard alerts:

This table compares Beard and Luxfer’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beard N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Luxfer $443.50 million 0.85 $3.10 million $1.30 10.52

Luxfer has higher revenue and earnings than Beard.

Risk & Volatility

Beard has a beta of -8.01, suggesting that its stock price is 901% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Luxfer has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Beard and Luxfer, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beard 0 0 0 0 N/A Luxfer 0 0 2 0 3.00

Luxfer has a consensus price target of $18.75, suggesting a potential upside of 37.06%. Given Luxfer’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Luxfer is more favorable than Beard.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.6% of Luxfer shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.1% of Beard shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Luxfer shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Beard and Luxfer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beard N/A N/A N/A Luxfer 3.43% 15.99% 7.17%

Summary

Luxfer beats Beard on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beard

The Beard Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in carbon dioxide, oil and gas, coal reclamation, and e-commerce businesses in the United States. The company's Carbon Dioxide segment produces and sells carbon dioxide gas in Colorado and New Mexico. Its Oil and Gas segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and gas. This segment owns non-operated working interests or overriding royalty interests in producing wells in Colorado and Wyoming; and undeveloped oil and gas leases in such states and in Mississippi. The company's Coal Reclamation segment operates coal fines reclamation facilities; and provides slurry pond core drilling services, fine coal laboratory analytical services, and consulting services. Its e-Commerce segment holds Voucher patent that is offered under royalty basis. The company was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. On October 12, 2012, The Beard Company, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Oklahoma. Beard Co. is in liquidation.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings PLC, a materials technology company, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas cylinders for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron. The Gas Cylinders segment manufactures and markets aluminum, titanium, and carbon composite cylinders, which are used for self-contained breathing apparatus that are used by firefighters and other emergency-responders, as well as scuba divers and personnel in potentially hazardous environments, such as mines; and aluminum and composite cylinders for use in the containment of oxygen and other medical gases that are used by patients, healthcare facilities, and laboratories. This segment also offers carbon composite cylinders for compressed natural gas and hydrogen containment in alternative fuel vehicles; lightweight aluminum cylinders for a variety of industrial applications, such as fire extinguishers and containment of high-purity specialty gases; and lightweight aluminum and titanium panels primarily for use in the aerospace and luxury-auto industries. The Elektron segment focuses on specialty materials based on magnesium, zircon sand, and rare earths. It develops and manufactures magnesium alloys; magnesium powders; and magnesium, copper, and zinc photoengraving plates for graphic arts and luxury packaging. This segment also develops and manufactures zirconium-based materials and oxides used as catalysts and in the manufacture of advanced ceramics, fiber-optic fuel cells, and other performance products. Luxfer Holdings PLC has operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, France, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, Canada, South America, Latin America, and Africa. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Beard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.