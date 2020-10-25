Reviewing (DEN) (DEN) & The Competition

(DEN) (NYSE: DEN) is one of 268 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare (DEN) to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares (DEN) and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio (DEN) $1.27 billion $216.96 million 42.38 (DEN) Competitors $7.37 billion $357.76 million 6.41

(DEN)’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than (DEN). (DEN) is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.3% of (DEN) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.0% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of (DEN) shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares (DEN) and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets (DEN) -53.49% -46.09% -12.86% (DEN) Competitors -95.16% 36.87% -0.87%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for (DEN) and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score (DEN) 0 0 2 0 3.00 (DEN) Competitors 2710 9969 13536 448 2.44

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 75.57%. Given (DEN)’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe (DEN) has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

(DEN) peers beat (DEN) on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About (DEN)

