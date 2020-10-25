Reviewing Tilray (TLRY) & The Competition

Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) is one of 36 publicly-traded companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Tilray to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Tilray and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tilray 1 12 1 0 2.00 Tilray Competitors 136 364 414 14 2.33

Tilray presently has a consensus price target of $10.90, indicating a potential upside of 61.96%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 73.47%. Given Tilray’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tilray has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tilray and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tilray $166.98 million -$321.17 million -3.98 Tilray Competitors $216.75 million -$96.95 million 2.11

Tilray’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Tilray. Tilray is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Tilray and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tilray -259.60% -77.77% -21.45% Tilray Competitors -163.90% -267.60% -46.38%

Risk & Volatility

Tilray has a beta of 3.02, suggesting that its share price is 202% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tilray’s peers have a beta of 1.67, suggesting that their average share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.4% of Tilray shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.8% of Tilray shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.8% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tilray peers beat Tilray on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

