Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Sells $695,444.75 in Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Michael Mente sold 35,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $695,444.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,494.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Mente also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 22nd, Michael Mente sold 8,491 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total value of $169,310.54.

Shares of RVLV opened at $21.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.57, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.99. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.17 and a 52 week high of $24.41.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.18. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 26.98% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $142.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.68 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Revolve Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Revolve Group from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Revolve Group from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Revolve Group from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Revolve Group from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Revolve Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVLV. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 16,884 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 710.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 967,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,361,000 after purchasing an additional 848,256 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 13.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 193,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 23,346 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 44.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 167.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 30,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

