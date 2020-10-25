Rightmove plc (RMV.L) (LON:RMV) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $576.04

Rightmove plc (RMV.L) (LON:RMV)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $576.04 and traded as high as $678.60. Rightmove plc (RMV.L) shares last traded at $672.00, with a volume of 1,156,353 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Rightmove plc (RMV.L) from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 525 ($6.86) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove plc (RMV.L) in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 540 ($7.06) target price on shares of Rightmove plc (RMV.L) in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove plc (RMV.L) in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove plc (RMV.L) in a report on Friday, July 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 511.07 ($6.68).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.96, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 638.89 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 576.04. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.64.

In related news, insider Peter Brooks-Johnson sold 42,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 615 ($8.04), for a total transaction of £261,313.50 ($341,407.76).

About Rightmove plc (RMV.L) (LON:RMV)

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

