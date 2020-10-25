Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Holdings Lifted by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Roche Holdings AG Basel were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in Roche Holdings AG Basel by 1,353.4% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel during the second quarter valued at $153,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel during the third quarter valued at $154,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel during the second quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Woodstock Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel during the second quarter valued at $208,000. 0.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a report on Friday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Roche Holdings AG Basel in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Roche Holdings AG Basel in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, AlphaValue raised Roche Holdings AG Basel to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

RHHBY opened at $41.03 on Friday. Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR has a fifty-two week low of $35.04 and a fifty-two week high of $47.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.06 and a 200-day moving average of $43.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $280.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.32.

Roche Holding AG engages in the diagnostics and prescription pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid and liver disorders, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus and infectious diseases.

