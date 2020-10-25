Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Stock Position Lifted by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Roche Holdings AG Basel were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Roche Holdings AG Basel during the second quarter valued at about $894,000. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in Roche Holdings AG Basel by 11.4% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its stake in Roche Holdings AG Basel by 2.0% during the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 102,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp bought a new position in Roche Holdings AG Basel during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in Roche Holdings AG Basel by 3.6% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 660,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,590,000 after buying an additional 22,699 shares in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel stock opened at $41.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.76. The company has a market cap of $280.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR has a 1 year low of $35.04 and a 1 year high of $47.15.

RHHBY has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Roche Holdings AG Basel in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Roche Holdings AG Basel in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a report on Monday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Roche Holding AG engages in the diagnostics and prescription pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid and liver disorders, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus and infectious diseases.

