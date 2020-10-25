Rothschild Investment Corp IL Acquires 1,140 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at $36,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 111.8% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,857.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,116.4% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

TSM stock opened at $88.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $457.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $42.70 and a 12 month high of $91.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.78 and its 200 day moving average is $66.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a $0.4253 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.72%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, July 27th. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, 140166 reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

