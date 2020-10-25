Rothschild Investment Corp IL Acquires 456 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNFP. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PNFP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.17.

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $45.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.84. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $65.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $297.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.78 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.92%.

In other news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 4,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $174,112.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 212,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,959,577.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total transaction of $132,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,577,523.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.