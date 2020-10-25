Rothschild Investment Corp IL Acquires New Holdings in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KHC. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 89.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,155,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,233 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 46.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,984,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,541 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the second quarter worth approximately $34,716,000. Prudential PLC raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 33.9% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,869,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,382,000 after acquiring an additional 980,300 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the second quarter worth approximately $31,061,000. Institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on KHC. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $31.37 on Friday. Kraft Heinz Co has a 52 week low of $19.99 and a 52 week high of $36.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.13, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.15. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

Featured Article: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.