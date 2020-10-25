Rothschild Investment Corp IL Acquires New Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 7.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,057,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,504,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771,230 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at about $701,816,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,790,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $668,020,000 after purchasing an additional 785,323 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 21.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,204,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $345,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,095 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.5% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,504,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,676,000 after purchasing an additional 187,610 shares during the period. 73.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, July 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $43.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.68.

In related news, Director Thomas Nichols Thompson bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 7,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total transaction of $283,884.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:TFC opened at $43.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.53. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $24.01 and a 1-year high of $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $59.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 85.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

