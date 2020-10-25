Rothschild Investment Corp IL Acquires New Shares in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSX. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 265,058 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,649,000 after acquiring an additional 10,265 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,223,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,030,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967,227 shares during the period. AXA boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 1,168,594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,131,000 after acquiring an additional 144,678 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 11,808.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 404,921 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,213,000 after acquiring an additional 161,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.72.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 2,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total value of $92,275.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,016 shares in the company, valued at $271,449.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 77,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $3,164,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 298,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,174,522.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,364 shares of company stock worth $8,035,885 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:BSX opened at $37.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.97. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $46.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.64.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 39.18%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

