Rothschild Investment Corp IL Acquires New Shares in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 0.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,056,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 108.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 25,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,316,000 after buying an additional 13,196 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 4.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,562,000 after buying an additional 6,016 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W W Grainger in the first quarter valued at $5,050,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of W W Grainger in the first quarter valued at $1,375,000. Institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GWW opened at $361.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02. W W Grainger Inc has a 1-year low of $200.61 and a 1-year high of $392.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $362.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $324.62.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 5.34%. W W Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that W W Grainger Inc will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other W W Grainger news, Director Susan Slavik Williams sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.98, for a total value of $23,381,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,810,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,647,193.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.05, for a total value of $5,308,349.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,394 shares in the company, valued at $24,707,733.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,378 shares of company stock worth $30,634,680 over the last three months. 13.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GWW shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on W W Grainger from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group began coverage on W W Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $416.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on W W Grainger from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on W W Grainger from $366.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on W W Grainger from $429.00 to $399.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. W W Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $354.21.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

