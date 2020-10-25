Rothschild Investment Corp IL Boosts Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $102,394,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.9% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 75,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,857,000 after buying an additional 8,048 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 61,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,084,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,372,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,115,000 after buying an additional 209,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 690.5% in the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 21,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 18,361 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.14.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $861,643.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $1,539,337.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,125,560.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 280,529 shares of company stock worth $22,761,633 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK opened at $79.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.54. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $92.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.01%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

