Rothschild Investment Corp IL Boosts Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 51,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,735,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 104,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,894,000 after purchasing an additional 9,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $81.04 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.51 and a 52-week high of $87.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $62.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.85 and a 200-day moving average of $76.15.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.30. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATVI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.45.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CFO Dennis M. Durkin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $4,175,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,919,436.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jesse Yang purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.00 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 62,904 shares of company stock valued at $5,286,012 over the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

