Rothschild Investment Corp IL Boosts Stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,409,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,785,000 after purchasing an additional 425,514 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,266,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,460,000 after purchasing an additional 198,182 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 659,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,975,000 after purchasing an additional 39,860 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 501,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,368,000 after purchasing an additional 14,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,655,000. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAP shares. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $158.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price objective for the company. Cfra raised shares of Advance Auto Parts to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.09.

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $154.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.37. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.33 and a fifty-two week high of $171.43.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

