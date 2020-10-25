Rothschild Investment Corp IL Boosts Stock Holdings in Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,959,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,169,000 after acquiring an additional 20,161,674 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 50,830,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,644,000 after purchasing an additional 16,141,778 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,875,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,586,000 after acquiring an additional 927,732 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 20.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,490,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,988 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 271.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,321,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887,555 shares during the period. 64.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Richard Glasier bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.05 per share, with a total value of $140,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,294.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays raised shares of Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.16.

NYSE CCL opened at $15.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.96. Carnival Co. & Plc has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported ($2.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by $0.01. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & Plc will post -7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

