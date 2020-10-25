Rothschild Investment Corp IL Buys 23,131 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 563.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,131 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 294.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,182,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $334,847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615,896 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,423,768 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $185,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,808 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,233,922 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $120,989,000 after purchasing an additional 391,611 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 503.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 463,401 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,098,000 after purchasing an additional 386,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the 2nd quarter worth about $20,929,000. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Ciena news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total value of $151,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total value of $254,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,595 shares of company stock worth $4,390,064 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CIEN opened at $41.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.89. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $30.58 and a one year high of $61.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $976.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.49 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 10.26%. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CIEN. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ciena in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Colliers Secur. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, September 4th. B. Riley cut their price target on Ciena from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Vertical Group began coverage on Ciena in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Ciena from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.62.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

