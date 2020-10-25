Rothschild Investment Corp IL Buys 3,800 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,979 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $297,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 494,220 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 56,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 279.2% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,020,108 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,794,000 after acquiring an additional 751,079 shares in the last quarter. 47.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor stock opened at $8.16 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $9.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.33. The company has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.32.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.95. Ford Motor had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on F. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $7.50 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.39.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

