Rothschild Investment Corp IL Buys Shares of 3,332 Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 268,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,340,000 after acquiring an additional 84,186 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 543.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,322,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,997 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at $318,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,349,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,022,000 after acquiring an additional 21,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 23,545 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on KRNT. Citigroup raised Kornit Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Kornit Digital from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Kornit Digital from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

Shares of KRNT stock opened at $67.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.38. Kornit Digital Ltd has a 1 year low of $22.17 and a 1 year high of $73.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -336.38 and a beta of 1.57.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $37.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.65 million. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.09%. As a group, analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.