Rothschild Investment Corp IL Cuts Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL reduced its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,234 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,413,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,189,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,236 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,058,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,900,000 after buying an additional 1,868,940 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,666,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,580,000 after buying an additional 2,349,909 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,522,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,501,000 after buying an additional 1,019,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 742.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,683,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246,204 shares during the period. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Sunday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Stephens initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.81.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $70.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.29. The company has a market cap of $41.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.32. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $37.75 and a one year high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.19. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

