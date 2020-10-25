Rothschild Investment Corp IL Decreases Stock Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lessened its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 52,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 103,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 13,511 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,982,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,018,000 after buying an additional 33,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 808,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,087,000 after buying an additional 79,826 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CNP shares. ValuEngine cut CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BofA Securities upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America raised CenterPoint Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. CenterPoint Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.37.

Shares of CNP stock opened at $22.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.80. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.58 and a fifty-two week high of $30.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 15.31% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.