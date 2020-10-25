Rothschild Investment Corp IL Decreases Stock Position in Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lessened its stake in Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) by 11.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Del Taco Restaurants were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,901 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 3,474.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 10,722 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 10,422 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Del Taco Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,253 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Del Taco Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Del Taco Restaurants news, Director Ari B. Levy purchased 16,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.29 per share, with a total value of $122,107.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 325,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,372,574.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ari B. Levy purchased 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.39 per share, for a total transaction of $67,988.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 383,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,922.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 135,810 shares of company stock worth $1,059,975 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Del Taco Restaurants from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. CL King increased their target price on Del Taco Restaurants from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Del Taco Restaurants from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Shares of NASDAQ TACO opened at $8.13 on Friday. Del Taco Restaurants Inc has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.79.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. Del Taco Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 5.28% and a negative net margin of 42.94%. Equities research analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants Inc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

